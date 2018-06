New Hampshire's transgender anti-discrimination bill signed

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...

Marilyn Monroe statue drawing ire as nearby church gets full view of her behind.

(Matthew Brown/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). This Thursday, June 7, 2018 photo shows Seward Johnson's "Forever Marilyn" sculpture in Latham Park in Stamford, Conn. The 26-foot statue that was newly installed in the park is scandalizing some becau...

APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.

The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

A Tennessee man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy is also accused of trying to impersonate him and burning his body and vehicle.

(Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP). Steven Wiggins walks into the Circuit Court to be arraigned in the killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.

A San Francisco woman has made her first court appearance on a murder charge accusing her of killing and dismembering her roommate, whose body prosecutors say was discovered in plastic bags at their home.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Bicyclists ride past a multi-unit property, at center, where a woman was charged with murder in the slaying of her roommate in San Francisco, Thursday, June 7, 2018. A dismembered body was discovered in oozing plastic bags inside ...

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

By KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, signed bills Friday to protect transgender people from discrimination and ban therapies that seek to change the sexual orientation of minors.

The anti-discrimination law, which takes effect July 8, bans discrimination based on gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations, in addition to the protections that already exist based on race, sex, religion and sexual orientation.

Sununu also signed into law a bill that would ban "conversion" therapy that attempts to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of minors.

New Hampshire had been the only New England state without protections for transgender people. It joins 19 other states in doing so.

Sununu said Friday that discrimination in any form is unacceptable and "runs contrary to New Hampshire's 'Live Free or Die' spirit."

If the state wants to live up to its famous motto, he said, "we must ensure that New Hampshire is a place where every person, regardless of their background, has an equal and full opportunity to pursue their dreams and to make a better life for themselves and their families."

Supporters of the anti-discrimination bill argued that it was long overdue and said it could save lives by preventing suicide. Some opponents focused on the fear of predatory men molesting women and children in public restrooms, while others pushed unsuccessfully for a study to further evaluate the issue.

Leaders of the New Hampshire Log Cabin Republicans, a group of LGBT Republicans and allies, said, "We want to emphasize the importance of these laws to the health of our citizens, especially in younger people struggling with their sexual identity."

___

The headline has been corrected to say that the governor of New Hampshire, not Rhode Island, signed the transgender protection bill.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.