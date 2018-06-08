New Charges Filed Against Manafort In Russia Probe

A body has been found Friday afternoon at Lake Thunderbird, authorities said.More >>
The University of Oklahoma says it has returned donations from a retired professor who is accused of sexual harassment.More >>
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a girl told them she was kidnapped, held against her will and rape.More >>
It's been years in the making, but we found out Tulsa's newest park will finally open to the public Saturday, September 8.More >>
