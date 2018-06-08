OU Says It Returned Donations From Professor Accused Of Sexual H - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OU Says It Returned Donations From Professor Accused Of Sexual Harassment

By Associated Press
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The University of Oklahoma says it has returned donations from a retired professor who is accused of sexual harassment.

The school said in a news release Thursday that it has also banned John Scamehorn from working at the university and is reviewing his status as professor emeritus.

About 30 people signed a statement this week accusing Scamehorn of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior while he had access to drama school events as a university donor. Among other things, women accused him of making sexual advances, stalking and coercing them into embarrassing photographs.

The 64-year-old has denied the accusations.

The university says it first investigated Scamehorn in January 2016 when allegations were made to the dean of the College of Fine Arts. It says Scamehorn was notified a month later and ended his association with the College of Fine Arts and the Theatre Guild.

He retired from OU as an engineering professor in 2007.

