Arizona chief hires former prosecutor to review use of force

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.

The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...

A U.S. official has criticized a Colorado health officer for questioning the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge.

A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.

President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted.

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.

(AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot in Atlanta. On Friday, June 8, 2018, health officials said the flu killed more children in the past year that during any other regular flu season i...

Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children

New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Robert Johnson, 35, left, leaves after his statement at New Beginnings Christian Church, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Police in the Phoenix suburb are under fire after a video surfaced showing several officers punching J...

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - The beating of a 33-year-old man and the rough treatment of teenager prompted the chief of a suburban Arizona police department to enlist a former prosecutor Friday to investigate the videotaped encounters and report directly to him.

Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista said the body camera footage of the two incidents last month left him "angry and deeply disappointed."

"We will work every day to make sure these situations don't happen again," Batista said at a news conference. "I will be relentless in my pursuit of organizational excellence ... I promise you I will fix this."

Batista said he had hired former Maricopa County attorney Richard M. Romley to undertake a separate investigation to ensure transparency and accountability in the process.

Romley told reporters his review will take several months and is not intended to determine if any officers should be charged.

"I will report directly to the chief, working to ensure there is thoroughness and objectivity in this review," Romley said.

Internal investigations are also underway in both cases, and the police department in nearby Scottsdale will investigate and make recommendations to prosecutors about possible charges.

Batista said he has also asked the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum to conduct an independent review of cases involving force by Mesa police over the past three years.

On Friday night, about two dozen people marched in the streets near police headquarters in Mesa to protest the officers' actions.

The most recent video footage to come to light from body and security cameras shows Mesa officers roughly treating a teenager who was arrested May 17 on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The footage shows officers cursing the youth and grabbing the collar of his T-shirt tightly around his neck.

In the other case, video shows Mesa officers punching 33-year-old Robert Johnson as he stands against a wall on May 23.

Seven Mesa officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay - two in the teen's arrest and five in the case involving Johnson.

A police report says Johnson was "verbally defiant and confrontational," but his attorneys have challenged that and said there was no reason to attack him.

Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution. His attorney Joel Robbins said Johnson suffered a concussion, scrapes and bruises.

Police said the encounter with Johnson occurred when officers responded to a call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment. Arriving officers found the ex-boyfriend with Johnson, who said he was helping a neighbor get something from the apartment.

Representatives of Lodge 9 of the Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing Mesa members, said they worried the officers involved in the two cases might not get a fair hearing in the rush to investigate.

"I understand. There is a lot of political pressure," local president Will Biascoechea said.

After 20 years with the department, "I don't see a systemic problem at all," he added.

With about 750 sworn police officers currently serving the city of nearly a half-million people, the Mesa department has been criticized previously for its use of force.

A former Mesa officer who was fired for violating department policy was tried and acquitted of a murder charge in the 2016 fatal shooting of a Texas man who was unarmed and on the ground.

In February, the family of an 84-year-old woman complained that she was left with severe bruises after an encounter with Mesa police who went to her home investigating a suicidal man with a gun.

Police at the time said the woman was injured when they were trying to keep her safe from the armed man and an internal inquiry was launched. Mesa Police Sgt. Diana T. Williams said Friday that case is now in the final stages of the investigation.

