Ohio adds cameras, separate cells to prison transport vans

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

The Latest: Fired deputy says Trump made him "punching bag"

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Several thousand gather at Arlington to mark RFK's death

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

Giuliani: Porn star has 'no reputation,' affair not credible

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

An Ohio gardening company where U.S. immigration agents arrested 114 workers this week says it doesn't know if workers used fake documents to get jobs.

Company says it didn't know if workers used fake papers

A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.

US mayors push to curb gun violence, help immigrants

APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...

A U.S. official has criticized a Colorado health officer for questioning the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge.

The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.

Philly police get new trespass rules after Starbucks arrests

Ohio says it's replacing several prison transport vans, adding cameras to them and installing individual cells for the most violent and dangerous inmates.

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is replacing several prison transport vans, adding cameras to them and installing individual segregation cells on board for the most violent and dangerous inmates, the state prison system said Friday.

The state will also load inmates into vans based on three levels of risk and will transport inmates alone who represent "an extraordinary safety risk," the prison system said.

The changes announced by the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction follow an investigation into the 2017 strangling death of an inmate riding in a prison van during a medical run.

Prisoner Casey Pigge pleaded guilty in September to killing fellow inmate David Johnson with a restraining chain as they rode on a transport van.

"I guess you never seen that on a bus before," Pigge boasted to the surviving inmates after Johnson's killing, according to highway patrol records. Johnson was serving an eight-year sentence for sexual battery.

Pigge was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for killing Johnson. Pigge is also serving a life sentence for using a brick to kill cellmate Luther Wade in 2016, and 30 years to life for fatally slitting the throat of his girlfriend's mother in 2008.

Pigge's violent behavior wasn't over after killing Johnson, however, according to prison authorities. Pigge and another inmate stabbed a prison guard multiple times in February, according to the prison system and the union representing Ohio prison guards.

Other changes to transport policies announced by the prison system Friday include:

- Increasing hands-on training for prison guards transporting inmates and expanding random checks of inmates' van restraints.

- Adding GPS tracking to vans.

- Directing wardens to ensure all guards transporting inmates are properly trained.

___

Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.