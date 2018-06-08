Okmulgee Rancher Warns Community Of Mountain Lion Attacks - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Okmulgee Rancher Warns Community Of Mountain Lion Attacks

Posted: Updated:
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

An Okmulgee rancher is warning his community to watch their children after he says a mountain lion attacked his young calf.

The last thing Rich Ishmael was expecting to see on his 6-hour old calf is an inch gash in the animal's neck, it's skin covered in claw marks.

The vet that sewed up the wounds says the calf had claw marks all over its body. He says the location of the bite made him think it was attacked by a mountain lion.

'I really think it's becoming quite an issue and a safety issue for people in this area with children." Said Ishmael. I had a calf go missing out here exactly one year ago this month. I want everybody to be informed of what is going on in this area."

Steven Ward lives in the same area and says a mountain lion killed one of his sheep.

"This mountain lion was jumping the fence with an 80-pound lamb and when he saw my spotlight he dropped the lamb and took off running." Said Ward.

Several nearby ranchers took pictures of paw prints near their ponds they believe are mountain lion tracks.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says there have been 12 confirmed mountain lion sightings in the past five years none of those have been in Okmulgee County.

Their experts believe if a mountain lion had attacked Ishmael’s calf the animal would have been eaten not just injured. 

The ranchers still believe they are dealing with a mountain lion and want the community to be vigilant.

'I want people to be educated and I want people to start reporting it so that hopefully we can get something done,” said Ishmael.

Rick says the calf is so badly injured he is going to have to put it down he is just hoping that by speaking out no child, will ever get hurt.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amazon Announces Plan For Tulsa Fulfillment Center

    Amazon Announces Plan For Tulsa Fulfillment Center

    Amazon.com photoAmazon.com photo

    Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa. “We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with bene...

    More >>

    Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa. “We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with bene...

    More >>

  • Broken Arrow Father Found Guilty Of Murder

    Broken Arrow Father Found Guilty Of Murder

    After about 3 hours of deliberating Friday, a jury found Richard Spaulding guilty of murdering Debra Morgan, the mother of his son.

    More >>

    After about 3 hours of deliberating Friday, a jury found Richard Spaulding guilty of murdering Debra Morgan, the mother of his son.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.