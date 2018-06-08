Amazon Announces Plan For Tulsa Fulfillment Center

Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa.

“We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with benefits starting on day one.”

Amazon says they will be looking to fill around 1,500 jobs when the facility opens. Employees at the fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, household items, and toys. Some job opportunities will also involve engaging with robotic technology.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum released a statement after the announcement saying:

“I am incredibly thankful for Amazon’s decision to build a world-class facility in our city and to employ so many Tulsans. Amazon is changing the world and in Tulsa, we look forward to being part of their team. This is the largest new employer announcement in Tulsa history. Our team at the City worked tirelessly with Amazon to ensure Tulsa was selected for this opportunity. We know Amazon could have selected any number of other cities and appreciate Amazon’s recognition of Tulsa as a city where they want to grow.”

In May the company announced an upcoming fulfillment center in South Oklahoma City.

To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, interested candidates can visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.