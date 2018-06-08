Tulsa Tough Taking Over Downtown This Weekend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Tough Taking Over Downtown This Weekend

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Thousands of cyclists and spectators are taking over the streets of Tulsa this weekend for the 13th Annual St. Francis Tulsa Tough.

People from 25 states and 45 countries will be in in the area.

There are four races Friday night with the start and finish line on 3rd Street just east of Elgin Avenue.

Several streets in and around the downtown area will be closed to traffic all weekend because of the races.

Saturday, Tulsa Tough will take over the Tulsa's Arts District surrounding Guthrie Green. There will be road closures on Cameron and Boston, as well as most of the Arts District.

Barricades in the area start going up at early Saturday morning and won't come down until late that night.

Sunday, the race route goes down part of Riverside Drive, including Cry Baby Hill.

One thing you’ll notice along all the race routes are specially painted manhole covers. Race organizers asked City workers to paint the covers and storm drain inlets with skid-resistant paint. They’re marked with bright silver paint.

The races are free to watch.

You can find more information on race routes and road closures here.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
