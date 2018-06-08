Man And Dog Shot With Pellet Guns, Wagoner Police Looking For Suspects

Wagoner Police are looking for three people responsible for shooting pellet guns at a dog, and at one point turning a pellet gun on a man who tried to help.

Police say the incident happened in the area of 6th and Pierce just last week. Officers say they got a call about two men and a woman who were shooting pellet guns at a dog.

Police say another man nearby witnessed the shooting and tried to approach the group. When the man confronted them, the woman pointed the pellet gun at him and fired at him 4 times, hitting him once in the chest.

Officers say the man then ran off with the injured dog.

“I wouldn’t challenge someone who is pointing a gun at you whether you think it’s a real gun or a pellet gun, or a Bebe gun,” said Officer Raquel Reed.

If you have any information about this crime you’re asked to call the Wagoner Police at (918) 485-5511.