Man And Dog Shot With Pellet Guns, Wagoner Police Looking For Su - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man And Dog Shot With Pellet Guns, Wagoner Police Looking For Suspects

Posted: Updated:
WAGONER, Oklahoma -

Wagoner Police are looking for three people responsible for shooting pellet guns at a dog, and at one point turning a pellet gun on a man who tried to help.

Police say the incident happened in the area of 6th and Pierce just last week. Officers say they got a call about two men and a woman who were shooting pellet guns at a dog. 

Police say another man nearby witnessed the shooting and tried to approach the group. When the man confronted them, the woman pointed the pellet gun at him and fired at him 4 times, hitting him once in the chest. 

Officers say the man then ran off with the injured dog.

“I wouldn’t challenge someone who is pointing a gun at you whether you think it’s a real gun or a pellet gun, or a Bebe gun,” said Officer Raquel Reed.

If you have any information about this crime you’re asked to call the Wagoner Police at (918) 485-5511.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amazon Announces Plan For Tulsa Fulfillment Center

    Amazon Announces Plan For Tulsa Fulfillment Center

    Amazon.com photoAmazon.com photo

    Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa. “We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with bene...

    More >>

    Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa. “We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with bene...

    More >>

  • Broken Arrow Father Found Guilty Of Murder

    Broken Arrow Father Found Guilty Of Murder

    After about 3 hours of deliberating Friday, a jury found Richard Spaulding guilty of murdering Debra Morgan, the mother of his son.

    More >>

    After about 3 hours of deliberating Friday, a jury found Richard Spaulding guilty of murdering Debra Morgan, the mother of his son.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.