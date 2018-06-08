Man And Dog Shot With Pellet Guns, Wagoner Police Looking For Suspects

Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa. “We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with bene...More >>
Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa. “We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with bene...More >>
After about 3 hours of deliberating Friday, a jury found Richard Spaulding guilty of murdering Debra Morgan, the mother of his son.More >>
After about 3 hours of deliberating Friday, a jury found Richard Spaulding guilty of murdering Debra Morgan, the mother of his son.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!