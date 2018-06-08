Prosecutor won't refile case stemming from Greitens' affair

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.

APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.

Former President George H.W. Bush is remembering is wife, Barbara Bush, on what would've been her 93rd birthday.

Former President George H.W. Bush is remembering is wife, Barbara Bush, on what would've been her 93rd birthday.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.

The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

A U.S. official has criticized a Colorado health officer for questioning the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge.

A U.S. official has criticized a Colorado health officer for questioning the safety of a former nuclear weapons plant that was converted into a wildlife refuge.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation during a news conference in Jefferson City. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Frid...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation during a news conference in Jefferson City. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Frid...

A Tennessee man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy is also accused of trying to impersonate him and burning his body and vehicle.

A Tennessee man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy is also accused of trying to impersonate him and burning his body and vehicle.

(Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP). Steven Wiggins walks into the Circuit Court to be arraigned in the killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.

(Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP). Steven Wiggins walks into the Circuit Court to be arraigned in the killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File). FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announces his resignation during a news conference in Jefferson City. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Frid...

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A special prosecutor investigating former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said Friday that she believed a woman's claim that Greitens took an unauthorized and compromising photo during an extramarital affair but that but there wasn't evidence to merit a criminal charge.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker declined to refile a felony invasion of privacy charge against Greitens, who resigned last week. A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens in February, accusing him of taking a photo of the woman during a March 2015 sexual encounter without her permission while she was blindfolded, bound at the hands and at least partially nude. But St. Louis Circuity Attorney Kim Gardner abruptly dropped the charge last month after a judge said Greitens' attorneys could call Gardner as a witness, and Baker was later appointed to look into the case.

"I believe her statements about being photographed are true," Baker said. But without proof the photograph, the full weight of the case would have rested with the woman, who didn't want to go it alone, Baker said.

"In the words of this victim, quote, 'My heart just can't bear it," Baker said at a sometimes emotional news conference in Kansas City. "That statement still weighs heavily on me."

Greitens' attorney Jim Martin said in a statement that defense lawyers "agree with the prosecution that there was not sufficient evidence to file any charges."

The invasion of privacy case was among many problems the Republican governor faced. He also was accused of illegally using a donor list from a charity he founded to raise money for his campaign. That charge was dropped in exchange for Greitens' resignation, which came as legislators were meeting in special session to consider possible impeachment.

This week, the House also dropped a request that a judge enforce its subpoena for records relating to any coordination between Greitens, his campaign committee and a secretive nonprofit called A New Missouri that has supported Greitens' agenda.

Still pending is a complaint to the Missouri Ethics Commission alleging Greitens' filed false reports related to the donor list from The Mission Continues, the St. Louis-based veterans charity he founded. It's also possible that a federal investigation is ongoing; the chairman of the House investigatory committee has said he spoke with the FBI this year about issues related to Greitens' political fundraising.

Greitens' troubles began in January when St. Louis station KMOV-TV reported that the governor had an affair in 2015 with his hairdresser and played a conversation secretly recorded by her husband in which she discussed the alleged photo. Greitens admitted to the affair shortly after the TV report, but denied criminal wrongdoing. Officials have not released the woman's name.

She testified to a special Missouri House committee that Greitens threatened to disseminate the photo if she spoke of their encounter but later told her he had deleted it. Greitens has repeatedly declined to answer media questions about whether he took the photo.

"If you don't have the photograph, it's hard to get the conviction," said Ben Trachtenberg, an associate law professor at the University of Missouri who teaches courses on evidence and criminal procedure.

Greteins' attorneys had argued that Gardner, a Democrat, was politically motivated in her prosecution of him. They also contended that a private investigator she hired for the case committed perjury and withheld evidence, which is why they sought to question her under oath

Scott Simpson, the attorney for the woman, said in a statement that he and his client "hope other women in similar situations are not discouraged by this process." The statement said "the most intimate" details of the woman's life "were made public by a vengeful ex-husband and a second man willing to spend millions of dollars spreading lies about her in an effort to save his political career." A Greitens' public relations consultant has said Greitens had accumulated a couple million dollars in bills.

Baker, a Democrat, said the woman was put through repeated depositions and interviews by Greitens' attorneys. She read some of their questions: "Who did your boobs?" ''Are your nipples pierced?" ''Are you a liar?"

The House committee's report in April also included the woman's testimony alleging Greitens had restrained, slapped, shoved, threatened and belittled her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

___

Associated Press reporters David A. Lieb and Summer Ballentine contributed from Jefferson City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.