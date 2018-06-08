Sand Springs Teachers Take Firearm Training From Mannford Princi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sand Springs Teachers Take Firearm Training From Mannford Principal

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

A Green Country principal is showing teachers how to handle a gun and helping them get their concealed carry permit.

Some teachers in Sand Springs gathered Friday at TRB Firearms for a free all-day training course. 

The teachers participated to walk away with training required for their concealed carry permit, strictly for self-defense. 

When Justin Porter is not overseeing classrooms at Mannford public schools as the principal, he's in this classroom teaching firearm safety in his backyard business.

Friday, Porter offered a free appreciation course for any school employee. 

"My wife is an educator ... I’m an educator ... so we thought it would be a nice gesture to reach out and offer a free class to teachers across the state and who wanted to partake in a concealed carry class," Porter said. 

School employees got four hours of class training, learning safety tips and proper equipment to use.

Then they hit the range to put what they learned into action.

"Most are doing this for personal safety. When traveling out of state they want to be armed in situations they might encounter and so on,” Porter said. 

Porter offers classes during the summer and fall for many different groups including officers and pastors combining two of his passions. 

“Love to teach. Love to be on the range. Those two kind of married themselves together and have a lot of fun doing it,” he said. 

Porter offers a free class to a different group every year. 

This year he chose the group that holds a special place in his heart. 

