Fundraiser Held For Tulsa Teen Injured In Deadly Crash

Doctors told 13-year-old Izzy Kitterman's family she might not ever walk again, but the Tulsa teen is determined to do just that and the community wants to help.

A fundraiser at Tulsa's Fortuna Soccer game this week raised more than $900 for Izzy's family.

The money will go towards the cost of her physical therapy in Dallas, that insurance doesn't cover.

Izzy suffered a spinal cord injury in a deadly crash that took the lives of two of her siblings, but she says she's determined to walk again and maybe even play soccer one day.

"It just makes me happy and I want to be independent and not like have to rely on people to take me places." Said Izzy.

More T-shirts and wristbands with the hashtag "the power of Izzy 3" will be on sale at tomorrow night's Fortuna game.

It begins at seven at the TU stadium.