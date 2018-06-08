Jewelry Designer Hosts Fundraiser For Tulsa Non-Profit

A national designer is using her passion for jewelry to help a Tulsa non-profit.

Jewelry designer Stephanie Kantis, made a stop at Sak's Fifth Avenue in Utica Square today. She hosted a jewelry sale and fundraiser which benefitted the Tulsa nonprofit, A New Leaf.

"I have a dream of designing jewelry that's actually giving back to our communities. So, it's not just beauty on the outside but beauty on the inside, jewelry with a purpose and New Life is making a difference for children and their families."

Five percent of all the sales benefitted A New Leaf, which helps employ adults with developmental disabilities.