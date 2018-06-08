Jewelry Designer Hosts Fundraiser For Tulsa Non-Profit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jewelry Designer Hosts Fundraiser For Tulsa Non-Profit

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A national designer is using her passion for jewelry to help a Tulsa non-profit.

Jewelry designer Stephanie Kantis, made a stop at Sak's Fifth Avenue in Utica Square today. She hosted a jewelry sale and fundraiser which benefitted the Tulsa nonprofit, A New Leaf.

"I have a dream of designing jewelry that's actually giving back to our communities. So, it's not just beauty on the outside but beauty on the inside, jewelry with a purpose and New Life is making a difference for children and their families."

Five percent of all the sales benefitted A New Leaf, which helps employ adults with developmental disabilities.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
