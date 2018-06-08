Depew Police Investigating Counterfeiting Case - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Depew Police Investigating Counterfeiting Case

DEPEW, Oklahoma -

The Depew Police Department is investigating a case involving fake money.

Officers say someone is passing along fake $20 bills like this one you see here. The Depew Police Department says Bristow PD is working a similar case and other agencies have been notified as well.

If you see receive any suspicious bills call your local police department.

