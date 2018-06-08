Oklahoma Now Has Highest Incarceration Rate In The World - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma Now Has Highest Incarceration Rate In The World

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma now has highest incarceration rate not only in the country but in the world.

The 'Prison Policy Initiative' released new numbers Friday showing 1,079 out of every 100,000 people in Oklahoma are incarcerated.

The national average is 698. Click Here To Read Full Report

"We knew that what we were doing is turning the ship, and we were starting to lower the growth.. now we're going to have to move from lowering growth to actually lowering the population, and those will be the moves the legislature will be looking at next year" said Rep. John Echols.

The number two country on the list El Salvador with a rate of 614 per 100,000. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amazon Announces Plan For Tulsa Fulfillment Center

    Amazon Announces Plan For Tulsa Fulfillment Center

    Amazon.com photoAmazon.com photo

    Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa. “We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with bene...

    More >>

    Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa. “We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with bene...

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Now Has Highest Incarceration Rate In The World

    Oklahoma Now Has Highest Incarceration Rate In The World

    Oklahoma now has highest incarceration rate not only in the country but in the world. The 'Prison Policy Initiative' released new numbers Friday showing 1,079 out of every 100,000 people in Oklahoma are incarcerated.

    More >>

    Oklahoma now has highest incarceration rate not only in the country but in the world. The 'Prison Policy Initiative' released new numbers Friday showing 1,079 out of every 100,000 people in Oklahoma are incarcerated.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.