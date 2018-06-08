Oklahoma Now Has Highest Incarceration Rate In The World

Friday Amazon announced plans to open its second Oklahoma fulfillment center in Tulsa. “We are excited to bring a second fulfillment center to Oklahoma and work alongside the state’s incredible workforce,” said Mark Stewart, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “Support from local leaders has been instrumental in our ability to come to Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their collaboration to bring thousands of new jobs with bene...More >>
Oklahoma now has highest incarceration rate not only in the country but in the world. The 'Prison Policy Initiative' released new numbers Friday showing 1,079 out of every 100,000 people in Oklahoma are incarcerated.More >>
