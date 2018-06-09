Weekend Events Around Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Weekend Events Around Green Country

There are quite a few events happening around Green Country this weekend.

Tulsa Tough continues through the weekend.  Criterium racing begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Tulsa Arts District downtown.  There will be activities all along the route, especially at the Guthrie Green and along Main Street.  On Sunday, the party kicks into high gear on Cry Baby Hill, where people dress up in costumes and cheer on racers as they bike up that steep hill.  There will be food trucks and beer out there for the spectators from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The next Miss Oklahoma will be crowned Saturday night.  Forty-five young women from across the state have been working hard to earn the title and the top 10 finalists compete for the crown Saturday at River Spirit Casino.  The winner will go on to compete for Miss America.  The event starts at 7:30 p.m.

A Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial replica is set up at Rogers State University in Claremore.  The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the memorial wall in Washington, D.C.  The wall will be on display until around noon Sunday.

The 52nd Old Settlers Day is Saturday in Checotah.  There’s a carnival and rodeo in town, along with an art show, car show, kids zone, a petting zoo, and more.  The parade starts at 3 p.m. and the downtown street dance is at 9 p.m.  There will be live music from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The 17th annual Hogs ‘n Hot Rods runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Collinsville.  It’s a traditional car and bike show with awards for first, second, and third place, as well as best of show awards.  There’s also a kids zone with inflatables, food trucks, and vendors.

These are just some of the great events happening around Green Country.

Have a great weekend!

