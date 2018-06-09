Salmonella Outbreak Across 5 States, At Least 60 People Infected

Photo of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sixty people in five states have fallen ill from a Salmonella outbreak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 31 of the people infected have been hospitalized.

The CDC says the outbreak has been traced back to pre-cut melon they believe was supplied by Caito Foods, LLC of Indianapolis.

The cases of illness from the outbreak so far have been in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan.

On Friday, Caito Foods, LLC recalled fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fresh-cut fruit medley products from those five states.

You can find more details about the outbreak and the recall at CDC.gov.