Oklahoma man arrested after body found in backyard of home

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police in Oklahoma City have arrested a 36-year-old man after investigators found a body buried in a shallow grave and covered with tires in the backyard of his home.

Authorities say Jimmy Vongphakdy was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint. Oklahoma County court records do not indicate whether Vongphakdy is represented by an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Court documents filed Friday indicate that police received a tip on Wednesday about a body inside a residence on the city's northwest side that had been moved and buried in the backyard.

Documents indicate that Vongphakdy claimed he had been digging in the backyard to work on sewer lines and he had no idea there was a dead body buried there.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

