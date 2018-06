Helicopter hits wires and crashes into Wisconsin river

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

State fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric power lines and equipment sparked a dozen wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 15 people last October in California's wine country.

State fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric power lines and equipment sparked a dozen wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 15 people last October in California's wine country.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, a firefighter carries a water hose to put out a fire burning along the Highway 29 near Calistoga, Calif. Downed power lines caused a dozen Northern California wildfires last fall, i...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, a firefighter carries a water hose to put out a fire burning along the Highway 29 near Calistoga, Calif. Downed power lines caused a dozen Northern California wildfires last fall, i...

Officials say the beating of a 15-year-old boy during his arrest by police in suburban Phoenix has prompted the department to take a close look at its policies and procedures involving use of force.

Officials say the beating of a 15-year-old boy during his arrest by police in suburban Phoenix has prompted the department to take a close look at its policies and procedures involving use of force.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Robert Johnson, 35, left, leaves after his statement at New Beginnings Christian Church, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Police in the Phoenix suburb are under fire after a video surfaced showing several officers punching J...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Robert Johnson, 35, left, leaves after his statement at New Beginnings Christian Church, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Police in the Phoenix suburb are under fire after a video surfaced showing several officers punching J...

Arizona chief hires former prosecutor to review use of force

Arizona chief hires former prosecutor to review use of force

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...

The Southern Baptists are facing their own #MeToo crisis as the biggest Protestant denomination in the U.S. heads into its annual meeting next week.

The Southern Baptists are facing their own #MeToo crisis as the biggest Protestant denomination in the U.S. heads into its annual meeting next week.

(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...

(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...

Authorities say a helicopter hit power lines and crashed into a river in eastern Wisconsin.

Authorities say a helicopter hit power lines and crashed into a river in eastern Wisconsin.

A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.

A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...

Health officials say a salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon has sickened 60 people in five Midwestern states.

Health officials say a salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon has sickened 60 people in five Midwestern states.

A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.

A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.

As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.

As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.

(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...

(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a helicopter hit power lines and crashed into a river in eastern Wisconsin.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the helicopter crashed into the Fox River Saturday near the Wisconsin Street Bridge in Oshkosh.

Gary Lemiesz, of Oshkosh, told The Oshkosh Northwestern that he watched as a dark green helicopter flew east over the Fox River before turning back and flying west. He says it struck the wires and part of the propeller broke off, after which "it hit hard and sunk."

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Oshkosh police boats are on the scene. The helicopter isn't visible in the water and it's unknown how many people were onboard or what happened to them.

Sheriff's personnel could not be immediately reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.