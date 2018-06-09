Supporters Of SQ 788 Hold Rally In Norman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Supporters Of SQ 788 Hold Rally In Norman

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

In just over two weeks voters will head to the polls to decide on State Question 788. The proposed law that would legalize medical marijuana.

Oklahomans on both sides of the issue are wasting no time. This afternoon supporters of State Question 788 held a rally and panel discussion at Andrews Park in Norman.

Organizers say the goal is to get more people to the polls on June 26th.

“The one thing we wanted this event to be about was, try and drive people to the polls to make sure we give patients better access to what could be a miraculous drug,” said rally organizer Wes Cox.

