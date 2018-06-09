Bixby Girl Bitten By Dog For Second Time - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bixby Girl Bitten By Dog For Second Time

BIXBY, Oklahoma -

A little girl from Bixby is recovering after being bitten again by the same dog she was bitten by last summer.

Kandice Carson tells me her daughter was playing outside in her neighbor’s backyard when she was bitten by another neighbor's German Shepherd.

She says the dog bit her 7-year-old, Kloe, several times on the leg. Kandice says this is the second time the dog has bit her.

Last year, she says the dog attacked Kloe while she was playing outside on a trampoline. Since reporting the two incidents to police, Kandice says the dog has been impounded.

She says now she feels more comfortable letting Kloe play outside, but she believes something more needs to be done.

"There's so many little kids out. this bite was a lot worse than last year’s so I think that it's just aggressive and vicious and needs to be put to sleep, unfortunately," said Carson.

The dog’s owner has yet to respond to questions.

