Body Found In Truck Retrieved From Lake Thunderbird

A body was discovered in a truck retrieved by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Lake Thunderbird Saturday evening.

According to officials, OHP responded to Lake Thunderbird around 4:45 p.m. after receiving calls from lake goers saying their boats were running over some sort of object. The OHP dive team retrieved the object, which was discovered to be a truck. Officials said,

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the body of a deceased male was found inside the vehicle.

OSBI believes the body found is 75-year-old Charles French. A Silver Alert was issued for French on May 18.

Officials said French's son, James French took his father to a hospital in Norman May 2 after a car accident on April 30. French refused treatment for his injuries, according to report.

French borrowed a white 1991 GMC pickup with Oklahoma tag BZC-878 from a friend in Norman. Officials said the vehicle recovered from the lake, is the same pickup.

OSBI officials said the body will have to be identified through the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Officials say they do not believe that this event is related to the homicide investigation of Kevin Price's body found Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.