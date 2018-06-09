Young Tulsa Bike Riders Compete In Tulsa Tough - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Young Tulsa Bike Riders Compete In Tulsa Tough

TULSA, Oklahoma -

What started as a simple bike club for kids in Tulsa Public Schools has now blossomed into a group of young cyclers getting to compete across the country including today's Tulsa Tough.

Malachi Jackson's dedicated to cycling he even rode from home to the Tulsa Tough race consider it a warm-up if you will.  He along with many kids are part of a group known as simple The Bike Club.

"I just completed my first year," said Jackson.

"Some of these kids, they didn't know what bike racing was, and through the bike club they got exposed, thought it was a good way to expose these kids to bikes they give us a lot back to just seeing them really work hard and achieve their goals through the bike," said Mike Wozniak

And as the Junior's race starts these kids are getting better and representing Oklahoma well and catching on to Cycling as well.

"It's different, you're going to lose, you can't win every race. That's what wanted me to keep doing it because I wanted to be the best," said Jackson.

But through cycling, all the kids say they enjoy racing 

"It's one of the most exhilarating sports because it's fast and at times in races, it gets really scary," said Luke Riley.

"Cycling's just very positive and I feel like there's more of a friendship aspect to it than basketball, but you also have that independent whenever you're out there," said Mackenzie Stinson.

None of the Juniors finished on the podium in today's Tulsa Tough race but the love for competitive cycling is still there and they could use a water bottle.

