Tulsa Police Pursuit Ends In Crash

Tulsa Police are on the scene of a crash that took place after a reported pursuit. The crash involved two vehicles and sent one car into a front yard located on 15th and Yale. Police say the pursuit began around 5:30 p.m Saturday. No injuries or fatalities have been reported yet. This is a developing story check back for updates.More >>
Tulsa Police are on the scene of a crash that took place after a reported pursuit. The crash involved two vehicles and sent one car into a front yard located on 15th and Yale. Police say the pursuit began around 5:30 p.m Saturday. No injuries or fatalities have been reported yet. This is a developing story check back for updates.More >>
A Hollywood star from Oklahoma is back in her home state this weekend for the deadCENTER Film Festival.More >>
A Hollywood star from Oklahoma is back in her home state this weekend for the deadCENTER Film Festival.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!