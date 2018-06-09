Haskell County Sex Offender Checks Result In Several Seizures and One Arrest

A man is behind bars following a sex offender check in Haskell County.

The Sheriff's Office, Stigler Police and the Oklahoma District 18 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force conducted over 20 checks this week.

Deputies say one computer and five firearms were seized. They also found several sex offenders who were not living at the residence they had reported.

The Sheriff's Office is issuing warrants for those people. Deputies say Dustin Peyton was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.