Police Trying To Identify Suspect Who Attacked A Woman In Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and battery.

They say the suspect punched a woman and, while she was down, kicked her in the face, which caused a severe concussion and the loss of seven teeth.

The incident happened at Night Trips on February 12, 2018.

Police say the female victim had confronted the suspect about his treatment of a dancer and she slapped him.

They say he then attacked her.

The suspect is possibly a person called “Two Times” from Oklahoma City.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect’s identity, call Crime Stoppers at (918)596-COPS.