Two Arrested After Multiple Crashes In Claremore

Claremore police have arrested two people on multiple complaints, including DUI, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, assault with a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene of an accident.More >>
Claremore police have arrested two people on multiple complaints, including DUI, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, assault with a dangerous weapon, and leaving the scene of an accident.More >>
The Tulsa Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and battery. They say the suspect punched a woman and, while she was down, kicked her in the face, causing a severe concussion and the loss of seven teeth.More >>
The Tulsa Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and battery. They say the suspect punched a woman and, while she was down, kicked her in the face, causing a severe concussion and the loss of seven teeth.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on