Two Arrested After Multiple Crashes In Claremore

Two people have been arrested for multiple crashes at three different locations in Claremore.

Claremore police say they were called to the area of Wortman and Eddy for a possible road rage incident Saturday at around 8:00 p.m.

Officers say that, when they arrived, they learned the driver had been involved in three separate incidents at different locations.

Bailey Losh and Sheridan Miller were taken into custody.

Losh was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving under the influence of drugs, assault with a dangerous weapon, and minor in possession of alcohol.

Miller was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication, and minor in possession of alcohol.