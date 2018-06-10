Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Sunday, June 10 2018
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".
NEW YORK (AP) - A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators."

"Fox & Friends" co-host Abby Huntsman made the comment on Sunday as TV footage showed the Republican president landing in Singapore for a summit with Kim on Tuesday. Guest and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci didn't catch it.

But the daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman later apologized on air for what she had said. Her gaffe still took off on Twitter.

The two leaders arrived in Singapore on Sunday for their talks, which initially were billed as an effort to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons. The meeting has been downplayed by Trump in recent days.

