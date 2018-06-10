Tulsa Police Looking For Two In Auto-Theft

Officers are also looking for two people they believe may have stolen a car.

Officers say the incident occurred May 15th at a business near 81st and Sheridan. The victim noticed several items missing from the employee break room and when he went to the parking lot, his car was gone. Officers were able to obtain surveillance from the business that showed the suspects.

Officers say the car has been found but the suspects are still unaccounted for. If you know anything about either of these cases, call Crime Stopper at 918-596-COPS