Oklahoma Game Warden Quick Action Saves Newborn Fawn

A fawn has a second chance at life, thanks to some quick action from an Oklahoma game warden.

Warden Ryan Walker was called out to state highway 123 in Osage County about a dead deer on the side of the road.

The doe was hit by a car as it tried to cross a road. The warden noticed movement inside the deer's stomach and was able to perform a C-section to save the fawn.

Within seconds, the newborn was out breathing on its own and was taken to a local rehabilitator in Osage County.