Lead widens, but San Francisco mayor race too close to call
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Staffers inspect and prepare ballots for tabulation at the Department of Elections in San Francisco, Friday, June 8, 2018. Elections officials have tens of thousands of ballots left to count in a tight San Francisco mayor's race.
Sunday, June 10 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-06-10 23:45:38 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Staffers inspect and prepare ballots for tabulation at the Department of Elections in San Francisco, Friday, June 8, 2018. Elections officials have tens of thousands of ballots left to count in a tight San Francisco mayor's race.
The gap widened between the leading candidates in the race for San Francisco mayor, but it is still too close to call.More >>
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...
A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>
(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...
The National Puerto Rican Parade has kicked off in New York City with participants honoring heroes who have been helping the island recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.More >>
(Doug Raflik/The Oshkosh Northwestern via AP). Members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department dive team search the Fox River in Oshkosh, Wis., on Saturday, June 9, 2018 where a helicopter crashed. Witness Gary Lemiesz said the aircraft struck the...
Authorities say divers were searching the Fox River in eastern Wisconsin Saturday after a helicopter crashed into the river and sank.More >>
(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."
"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".More >>
(Christina L. Myers/Associated Press). A statue of Jesus and reliefs are seen at Red Bank Baptist Church in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. The church wants to remove the art , saying it appears to send a Catholic message.
A Baptist church in South Carolina says it will move the hand-carved statue of Jesus Christ the congregation deemed "Catholic in nature" to a local church.More >>
(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2016, file photo, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Survivors and victims’ relatives ar...
Survivors, victims' relatives and Orlando residents are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.More >>
