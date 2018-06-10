State Supreme Court To Hear Arguments On Tax Increase Petition M - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

State Supreme Court To Hear Arguments On Tax Increase Petition Monday

Posted: Updated:
By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday regarding a petition to House Bill 1010XX.

The bill raises some taxes to fund teacher pay increases and was passed just before the teacher walkout.

The new tax revenue from cigarettes, fuel and oil and gas would fund House Bill 1023XX, which allows for teacher pay raises in the first place.

In early May, Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite filed a petition to challenge 1010XX.

If the referendum gets enough signatures, the tax increase decision would go back to a vote of the people.

Co-Founder of Taxpayers Unite, Brooke McGowan, says it should have been that way in the first place.

“They didn't allow the people to have any voice in it,” McGowan said.

McGowan and her organization support a teacher pay raise, but want to find the money elsewhere.             

However, the Professional Oklahoma Educators says the Taxpayers Unite petition is unconstitutional.

The POE is taking their argument to the State Supreme Court Monday.

“I think it will have horrible ramifications for our state,” Ginger Tinney, executive director of POE said.

Tinney says the legislature has the power in this circumstance, because both teacher pay bills were passed under emergency circumstances.

The hearings will begin Monday afternoon at the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Unorthodox Trump faces toughest test yet in NKorea summit

    Unorthodox Trump faces toughest test yet in NKorea summit

    Sunday, June 10 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-06-11 02:53:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A police officer guards the entrance of the international media center Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A police officer guards the entrance of the international media center Sunday, June 10, 2018, in Singapore ahead of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.
    President Donald Trump's seat-of-the-pants foreign policy is facing its toughest test yet as he attempts this week to broker an end to North Korea's nuclear program.More >>
    President Donald Trump's seat-of-the-pants foreign policy is facing its toughest test yet as he attempts this week to broker an end to North Korea's nuclear program.More >>

  • Trump's tweets slam Canada and Trudeau anew from Singapore

    Trump's tweets slam Canada and Trudeau anew from Singapore

    Sunday, June 10 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-06-11 02:53:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the G-7 summit, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.
    G-7 summit appeared to have weathered tensions over Trump's threats of a tariff-fueled trade war, then he withdrew from the group's joint statement.More >>
    G-7 summit appeared to have weathered tensions over Trump's threats of a tariff-fueled trade war, then he withdrew from the group's joint statement.More >>

  • Body language: Photo of Merkel, Trump captures G-7 tensions

    Body language: Photo of Merkel, Trump captures G-7 tensions

    Sunday, June 10 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-06-11 02:46:49 GMT
    (Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP). In this photo made available by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbai...(Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP). In this photo made available by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbai...
    A photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel is turning out to be the defining image of the contentious meeting of the Group of Seven leaders.More >>
    A photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel is turning out to be the defining image of the contentious meeting of the Group of Seven leaders.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.