Shots Fired Between 2 Vehicles Outside Tulsa Convenience Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Shots Fired Between 2 Vehicles Outside Tulsa Convenience Store

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are trying to determine if anyone was injured when shots were fired between two vehicles late Sunday outside a Tulsa convenience store.

Officers were called to the Joy Mart in the 2100 block of South Garnett Road at 11:45 p.m. about shots fired between someone in a silver car and someone in a white van in the store's parking lot.

Police arrived to find a silver Cadillac STS and the convenience store had been struck by that gunfire.

Police learned that the Cadillac was sitting near a white van, when a silver car pulled up next to the Cadillac and someone inside fired several rounds at the van.  Officers say someone in the van then got out and returned fire.  The silver car and the van then left, with both heading south on Garnett Road. 

Police say no one at the store was injured in the gunfight.  

