Increasing Chance Of Storms For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Increasing Chance Of Storms For Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re still in the middle of MCS season (a complex of thunderstorms) due to the typical June pattern of the migrating subtropical ridge of high pressure and the resulting yet occasionally northwest flow pattern.  The mid-level ridge of high pressure has been making its presence felt this weekend with increasing heat and humidity, yet the feature will slide west to southwest soon allowing another northwest flow pattern for a few days this week.  This will allow a weak front or at least some outflows to move southward and enter at least northern Oklahoma Tuesday before stalling Wednesday and lifting northward Thursday morning as the ridge waffles back to the east.   This will create a few chances for showers and storms, not only along the boundary, but also from the MCS potential, including later tonight into Tuesday pre-dawn and possibly Wednesday pre-dawn.

Interactive Radar

The front will enter part of northwestern Oklahoma later tonight extending into central and eastern Kansas with a gradual southward shift into early Tuesday morning.   This will bring a chance for a few scattered storms along the boundary late tonight.   Additionally, a signal will remain for a complex of storms to develop pre-dawn sometime either late tonight or pre-dawn Tuesday across southern Kansas and expand into northern Oklahoma .  The timing is still up for grabs but appears to be a late night and early morning deal.  The Texas Tech WRF has been doing well this past month compared to others and I may side with this earlier and not later time line.  This would mean a possible developing MCS around 11pm to Midnight entering northeastern Oklahoma  and pushing into south central or southeastern Oklahoma around 3 am to 5 am.  Most of the other CAMS (which have not been doing well recently) would feature a 3 am to 10 am time period.   Regardless, if this occurs, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The boundary or some kind of outflow will remain near the state Tuesday night into Wednesday and we could have another rinse and repeat cycle with another round of thunderstorm activity for some locations. 

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

As the ridge moves back into the area Thursday through the weekend the temps will climb, and the heat index numbers may approach advisory levels (105+) across part of eastern Oklahoma.   The EURO and GFS differ greatly early next week with the EURO sliding the ridge east and allowing a full-fledged flow from the gulf into Oklahoma with several days of tropical rains.  The GFS keeps this disturbance across south Texas and our weather mostly high and dry.   As always, we have some work to do with the extended forecast.   Stay tuned!

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.