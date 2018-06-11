Water Line Work To Close Tulsa Intersection All Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Water Line Work To Close Tulsa Intersection All Week


TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa says a water line project which will close a downtown intersection all week.

That intersection is West 15th Street at South Denver.  Tulsa says they will be replacing a 6-inch water line and segments of a 30-inch water line. This is ahead of a street reconstruction project set to begin later this year. 

That street project is part of Improve Our Tulsa funded by a 2014 General Obligation Bond Issue. 

The includes South Denver from West 13th Street to West 18th Street.

Access will remain open for all businesses in the area. Then, starting Saturday, June 16, and for the next three to four weeks, traffic at 15th and Denver will be open to one lane in each direction, except that eastbound traffic will be restricted between Elwood and Denver.

