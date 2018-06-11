Date Of Riverside Drive Reopening Expected Monday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Date Of Riverside Drive Reopening Expected Monday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa is set to announce today when Riverside Drive will reopen at the Gathering Place.

Riverside Drive was closed in both directions from 21st to 41st Streets in July 2015 as part of the construction of the Gathering Place.

On Friday, the park announced the Gathering Place will open to the public on September 8th.

6/8/2018 Related Story: September 8: Tulsa's Gathering Place To Open

The City of Tulsa sent out a news release last week saying they would make their announcement concerning Riverside Drive sometime Monday.

