Teaching Local Educators About The Tulsa Race Riots

Tulsa teachers will be a part of new institute focused on teaching students about the 1921 Tulsa Race Riots.

Tulsa Public Schools says nearly 50 teachers will take part in the institute, which starts Monday at the Wilson Teaching and Learning Academy.

The institute will have a specific focus each day. Monday is devoted to helping teachers understand the Race Riots. The other three days will be dedicated to strategies for teaching about the events, as well as lesson development.

Wednesday will include a guided tour of Greenwood and the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park near Detroit and Cameron.

By the end of the week, each teacher will be expected to have a lesson plan put together for teaching their students about the 1921 massacre.

The Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission has been involved in planning the institute and unveiled a school curriculum for the topic earlier this year.

