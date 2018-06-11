Police in Phoenix confront armed robbery suspects in house

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

A sheriff's report shows that a Honduran man who entered the U.S. illegally killed himself in a Texas jail despite guards checking on him every half-hour and a camera in his padded cell.

Survivors, victims' relatives and Orlando residents are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2016, file photo, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. Survivors and victims’ relatives ar...

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this June 7, 2018 photo, One World Trade Center towers over its neighbors, including 3 World Trade Center, center, an 80-story office building in New York.

One suspect is arrested and another may still be in a house that caught fire after the men allegedly fired at officers who surrounded them.

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

The National Puerto Rican Parade has kicked off in New York City with participants honoring heroes who have been helping the island recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...

A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".

Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police said Monday that one armed robbery suspect surrendered but another was believed to be in a house that caught fire after officers had them surrounded and were repeatedly shot at from inside.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said no officers were injured as the standoff stretched on for hours.

She said weapons were repeatedly fired from the home. Authorities responded with tear gas. One suspect finally surrendered. The house caught fire. Because of the danger, police officers handled the fire hoses to spray the house down, but they couldn't go inside.

"The scene is still very active," Fortune said early Monday. "The house is still smoldering, there is still a danger to officers."

azcentral.com reported that the situation began shortly before noon on Sunday when one of the men allegedly pointed a gun at a person who tried to stop them from robbing a business. Police tracked their getaway car to the home, where they barricaded themselves.

Fortune said officers were able to evacuate people from adjacent homes as the standoff stretched on for hours, with more shots fired at authorities, she said.

A large plume of black smoke and flames rose from the home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of that fire was unknown, but officers risked their lives to put it out, Fortune said.

"When you have someone who is actively shooting, we're not going to send our house fire personnel in there; they have no protection like law enforcement does," she said. So officers grabbed the hoses instead.

"Even through all that danger, and being shot at, our officers still engaged and tried to help that suspect by actually putting out the fire and they themselves working the hoses."

"We believe a suspect is still in the home," she added. "We know who this person is. Now it's just a matter of actually going through and making sure that evidence is kept and making sure that we are safe as well."

