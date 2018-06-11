New Miss Oklahoma Visits With 6 In The Morning

After a week of competition there is a new Miss Oklahoma.

She is Ashley Thompson. Ashley beat out 34 other girls to take the crown Saturday night at Tulsa's River Spirit Casino.

She just graduated from the University of Oklahoma and was headed to OU's Law School, but will have to postpone that for a year. Ashley says she works with victims of human trafficking and that will be a big part of her platform during her reign as Miss Oklahoma.

Monday morning, Ashley stopped by 6 In The Morning.

Ashley Thompson now moves on to the Miss America competition September 9th in Atlantic City, New Jersey.