Gunman holding 4 kids hostage in Florida standoff

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."

Trump plays down need for preparation for Kim summit

A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8

Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on Sunday

Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles rely on each other for Tony gig

The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history

President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on trade

President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summit

The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear program

White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabber

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awards

President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.

One suspect is arrested and another may still be in a house that caught fire after the men allegedly fired at officers who surrounded them.

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

The U.S. agency that oversees immigration applications is launching an office that will focus on identifying Americans suspected of cheating to get citizenship and seek to strip them of it.

The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.

Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends

Seattle's mayor says the city will rescind a tax approved last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks that was designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing.

Seattle tax opposed by Amazon will be likely be rescinded

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says domestic and gang violence will generally not be considered grounds for asylum.

A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A man who police say shot an officer then barricaded himself in an apartment with four children was being urged Monday to release the hostages and peacefully end a standoff that had lasted more than 12 hours.

Police negotiators have communicated with suspect Gary Lindsey five times since the standoff at an apartment started around midnight Sunday, Chief John Mina said at a news conference.

"We are urging him to release the children and let this come to a peaceful resolution," Mina said.

The children with Lindsey range in age from 1 to 11. Some of them are Lindsey's children and some belong to his girlfriend.

"Our main concern is the safety of the children in that apartment," Mina said.

Officers were called to the apartment by his girlfriend because of a domestic dispute. Upon arriving, the officers were fired upon, and Officer Kevin Valencia was shot. An officer was able to return fire, the police chief said.

Valencia was expected to survive but had "very significant injuries," Mina said.

Valencia is in his late 20s and has been with the police department since 2016, Mina said.

The officer was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

"All of our officers are shaken up, very emotional," Mina said.

Court record shows Lindsey, 35, has an extensive criminal history involving arson, battery and theft. He is currently on probation.

Judy Pepper, who lives in the apartment complex, told the Orlando Sentinel that she had fallen asleep on the couch after watching a Sunday night baseball game on television when she heard four loud gunshots.

"It just went, 'Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop,'" Pepper said.

She looked out the window and saw three people carrying a police officer onto the grass. She said other officers arrived, cut open his shirt and appeared to be putting bandages on his neck. Then, they put him in a patrol car and sped away.

"Hell, yes, I was absolutely terrified," she said.

Officers evacuated other residents of the complex in the middle of the night. Some were milling around nearby restaurant parking lots Monday morning, still wearing pajamas. They were later taken to a nearby hotel.

The standoff also disrupted the routines of residents who lived in neighboring apartment communities. About five blocks from the apartment, two police squad cars blocked the entrance to the street. Residents of the neighboring apartment complexes had to show identification and be escorted by the police. Several firetrucks lined the road.

Mina said he understood neighbors were inconvenienced, but said police officers weren't going to act unnecessarily hasty.

"To the residents out there, I know it's difficult but just please be patient," he said. "We want this to come to a peaceful resolution."

___

This story has been edited to correct the ages of the children, which range from 1 to 11.

___

Freida Frisaro in Miami and John Raoux in Orlando contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.