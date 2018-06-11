Important Ruling Expected In 1992 Murder Case Monday

An important ruling is expected Monday in a 25-year-old murder case.

In 1992 Johnny Tallbear was convicted and later sentenced to life in prison following the murder of a homeless man known as "Pops" in downtown Oklahoma City.

The transient was found badly beaten and stabbed in an abandoned downtown house in 1991.

According top prosecutors at the time, the victim was killed for "pure meanness." The medical examiner testified that the victim's face had been severely beaten with glass bottles and blunt objects.

Tallbear has spent the past 26 years in prison for the crime, but maintains his innocence. His attorney with the Innocence Project said an important ruling in the case will be made Monday.