Important Ruling Expected In 1992 Murder Case Monday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Important Ruling Expected In 1992 Murder Case Monday

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK -

An important ruling is expected Monday in a 25-year-old murder case. 

In 1992 Johnny Tallbear was convicted and later sentenced to life in prison following the murder of a homeless man known as "Pops" in downtown Oklahoma City. 

The transient was found badly beaten and stabbed in an abandoned downtown house in 1991.

According top prosecutors at the time, the victim was killed for "pure meanness." The medical examiner testified that the victim's face had been severely beaten with glass bottles and blunt objects.

Tallbear has spent the past 26 years in prison for the crime, but maintains his innocence. His attorney with the Innocence Project said an important ruling in the case will be made Monday.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.