Man Exposes Himself In Jack In The Box, Broken Arrow Police Say

Police arrested a man after he reportedly flashed a worker at the Broken Arrow Jack in the Box. Travis Shane Ledbetter is in the Tulsa County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Broken Arrow Police said the 28-year-old man took his two dogs inside the fast food restaurant in the 2200 block of West Kenosha Saturday afternoon, June 9. A female employee told Ledbetter animals weren't allowed in the restaurant, an arrest report states.

The woman told police Ledbetter knocked over a chair and went outside. He then flipped the woman off, pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her, police said.

Officers questioned Ledbetter who told them his dog's leash got caught on one of the chairs, and he hadn't meant to knocked it over. Police said he admitted to flipping the woman off and pulling his shorts down but denied exposing himself. He had another pair of shorts on underneath, he said, so "there is no way she could have seen my penis," the report states.

Officers apparently did not believe Ledbetter as they booked him on a felony count of indecent exposure.