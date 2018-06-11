Dorothy Cotton, civil rights pioneer and MLK colleague, dies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Dorothy Cotton, civil rights pioneer and MLK colleague, dies

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - The Southern Christian Leadership Conference says a civil rights pioneer who worked closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has died.

SCLC spokesman Maynard Eaton tells The Associated Press that Dorothy Cotton died Sunday.

Cotton was director of the Atlanta-based civil rights group's Citizenship Education Program. She was one of only a handful of women who worked on the executive staff of the SCLC.

Cotton's biography at the Dorothy Cotton Institute states that she became one of King's closest colleagues while she served as national director of education for more than a decade.

Her biography says that her life's work was based on the practices of nonviolence, reconciliation and restoration, and grassroots leadership development.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.