M.E. Releases Cause Of Death For Baby At Center Of Amber Alert

The medical examiner has determined a 7-month-old baby at the center of an Amber Alert earlier this year died of blunt force trauma to the head.

In the report, the medical examiner said the infant died from blunt force trauma of the head with skull fracture and subdural hematoma. An Amber Alert was issued for 7-month-old Jody Minjarez after his father Victor Minjarez reportedly told the baby's mother she would never see the child again.

OCPD arrested the suspect on March 8. Minjarez wasbooked into into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder and illegally disposing of human remains. He admitted to investigators the baby died one week prior while he was on the run from police.

Minjarez told police Jody’s body remained in the trashcan for a week, until he was arrested.

News 9 will continue to follow this story for more updates.