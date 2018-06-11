Editors resign over decision to retain author Junot Diaz

Monday, June 11 2018 12:46 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:46:12 GMT
(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...
Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
Monday, June 11 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:45:08 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...
President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to...More >>
Monday, June 11 2018 12:44 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:44:08 GMT
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...
Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.More >>
Monday, June 11 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-06-11 16:42:39 GMT
The city of New York will likely pay $2 billion or more to settle claims that the nation's largest public housing agency has too often left tenants to contend with lead paint, malfunctioning elevators and rats.More >>
The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear program
BOSTON (AP) - Three editors at the Boston Review are resigning over the political and literary magazine's decision to retain author Junot Diaz despite allegations of sexual misconduct.
Poetry editors Timothy Donnelly, Barbara Fischer and Stefania Heim said on Twitter last week they're "dismayed" and are stepping down July 1.
Editors-in-chief Deborah Chasman and Joshua Cohen announced earlier that they concluded the allegations against Diaz didn't rise to the "severity that animated the #MeToo movement."
Author Zinzi Clemmons and other female writers have recently shared stories of abusive behavior by Diaz, who has said he takes responsibility for his past.
Chasman said Monday no other editors have resigned. She and Cohen told Publishers Weekly they were sad about the departures but stood by their decision. Diaz has been the publication's fiction editor since 2003.
