Tulsa Man Accused Of Sexual Contact With Teen Runaway

Tulsa Police said they arrested a 31-year-old man after finding him with a 14-year-old girl. Jesse Zaldana is homeless, and the teen is a runaway, according to an arrest report.

Officers found the two lying under a blanket together at the corner of 5th and Detroit Monday, June 11. Zaldana said the girl didn't want to have sex with him but had consented to some mutual touching, an arrest report states.

He said he met the girl two days ago, and that she told him she was 17. When police told him she was 14, he said "that really sucks for me," records show.

He's being held on a $25,000 bond on a felony count of rape by instrumentation.