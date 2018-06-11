Family of 5 killed in explosion at Washington state cabin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Family of 5 killed in explosion at Washington state cabin

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Monday, June 11 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:19:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...
    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>

  • Trump to leave summit early _ after meeting with Kim

    Trump to leave summit early _ after meeting with Kim

    Monday, June 11 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:19:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...
    Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
    Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>

  • Gunman shoots officer, holds 4 kids hostage during standoff

    Gunman shoots officer, holds 4 kids hostage during standoff

    Monday, June 11 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-06-11 18:18:16 GMT
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
    •   

BRINNON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a family of five was killed in an explosion at their vacation property on Washington state's Hood Canal.

Brinnon Fire Chief Tim Manly said Monday that two adults and their three young children died in the fire early Sunday. He says the family from Washington state spends weekends at the cabin in Brinnon, a small community on the Olympic peninsula.

Manly did not release names or ages, pending notification of relatives.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Haas says authorities do not suspect foul play but will investigate.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing an explosion about 1 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters who respond found the small cabin engulfed in flames. They initially found two bodies and later found three more.

The Washington State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.