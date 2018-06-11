Family of 5 killed in explosion at Washington state cabin

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."

Trump plays down need for preparation for Kim summit

A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8

Pals Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles will join forces to host the Tony Awards on Sunday

Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles rely on each other for Tony gig

The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history

President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on trade

President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summit

Trump delivers warning on trade as he leaves G-7 summit

The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear program

White House levels more withering and unprecedented criticism against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, branding him a back-stabber

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awards

President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.

The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.

Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...

Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

The Latest: Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet 1 on 1

Authorities in Cincinnati say system improvements are underway in the aftermath of the failed response to a 16-year-old student who died trapped in a minivan parked near his school.

(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File) /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Police will try again to answer lin...

Responder systems to be upgraded after trapped teen's death

A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".

Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

A former Texas high school football player who rose to the top ranks of a Mexican drug cartel has been sentenced to serve nearly 50 years in federal prison on drug and money laundering charges.

(AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File). FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2010 file photo, Texas-born fugitive Edgar Valdez Villarreal, also known as "La Barbie," center, reacts during his presentation to the media after his arrest in Mexico City. The former Texas...

Authorities say a family of five was killed in an explosion at their vacation property on Washington state's Hood Canal.

Family of 5 killed in explosion at Washington state cabin

Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...

Trump to leave summit early _ after meeting with Kim

A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.

(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...

Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

BRINNON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a family of five was killed in an explosion at their vacation property on Washington state's Hood Canal.

Brinnon Fire Chief Tim Manly said Monday that two adults and their three young children died in the fire early Sunday. He says the family from Washington state spends weekends at the cabin in Brinnon, a small community on the Olympic peninsula.

Manly did not release names or ages, pending notification of relatives.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Haas says authorities do not suspect foul play but will investigate.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing an explosion about 1 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters who respond found the small cabin engulfed in flames. They initially found two bodies and later found three more.

The Washington State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

