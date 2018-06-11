Tulsa Police Investigating Rolling Gun Battle On MLK Boulevard - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Investigating Rolling Gun Battle On MLK Boulevard

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Police photo. Tulsa Police photo.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police investigated a rolling gun battle that took place near downtown on MLK Boulevard around noon Monday, June 11. 

Authorities say witnesses saw two cars involved with someone hanging out a window shooting as the two vehicles headed drove south toward downtown. One bullet hit the front driver’s side of an innocent woman’s car as she was headed home, but she wasn’t hurt, police said.

Officers collected more than a dozen shell casings from the street of two different calibers. MLK was shut down near Jasper as the crime scene was investigated.

They also responded to a call of a man with a gunshot wound to his arm at Hillcrest, right after the shooting.

Police taped off two cars in the parking lot at Hillcrest, right outside the emergency room. They said one of them had blood in it.

They would like any citizen who saw the gun battle, to contact them. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.