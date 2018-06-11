Tulsa Police Investigating Rolling Gun Battle On MLK Boulevard

Tulsa Police investigated a rolling gun battle that took place near downtown on MLK Boulevard around noon Monday, June 11.

Authorities say witnesses saw two cars involved with someone hanging out a window shooting as the two vehicles headed drove south toward downtown. One bullet hit the front driver’s side of an innocent woman’s car as she was headed home, but she wasn’t hurt, police said.

Officers collected more than a dozen shell casings from the street of two different calibers. MLK was shut down near Jasper as the crime scene was investigated.

They also responded to a call of a man with a gunshot wound to his arm at Hillcrest, right after the shooting.

Police taped off two cars in the parking lot at Hillcrest, right outside the emergency room. They said one of them had blood in it.

They would like any citizen who saw the gun battle, to contact them.