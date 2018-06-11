Air Force officer who vanished in 1983 found using fake ID - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Air Force officer who vanished in 1983 found using fake ID

Posted: Updated:
(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time... (U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time...
( U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr. Hughes a Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance who disap... ( U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP). This undated photo provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr. Hughes a Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance who disap...
(U.S. Air Force photo via AP). This undated photo released by the U.S. Air Force shows Capt. William Howard Hughes, Jr., who was formally declared a deserter by the Air Force Dec. 9, 1983. He was apprehended June 6, 2018, by Air Force Office of Special... (U.S. Air Force photo via AP). This undated photo released by the U.S. Air Force shows Capt. William Howard Hughes, Jr., who was formally declared a deserter by the Air Force Dec. 9, 1983. He was apprehended June 6, 2018, by Air Force Office of Special...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Legal pimp seeks office in Nevada as some push brothel bans

    Monday, June 11 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:54:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...(AP Photo/John Locher). In this April 27, 2018, photo, a sign advertises the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nev. A coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have launched referendums to ban brothels in two of Nevada's seven count...
    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>
    A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.More >>

  • Excitement high, expectations lower on Trump-Kim summit eve

    Excitement high, expectations lower on Trump-Kim summit eve

    Monday, June 11 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:50:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Final prep...
    Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
    Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>

  • Gunman holding 4 kids hostage in Florida standoff

    Gunman holding 4 kids hostage in Florida standoff

    Monday, June 11 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-06-11 19:50:19 GMT
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
    Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.More >>
    •   

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An Air Force officer with top security clearance who disappeared in New Mexico 35 years ago has been found in California after using a false name for decades, authorities said.

William Howard Hughes Jr. was apprehended at his home after a fraud investigation, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations said in a statement.

He told authorities after his capture Wednesday that he was depressed about being in the Air Force and decided to leave, saying he created a fake identity and lived in California since he vanished in 1983.

Hughes was charged with desertion and is being held at Travis Air Force Base in California. He could face up to five years of confinement, forfeiture of all pay and dishonorable discharge from the Air Force.

He had been involved in classified planning and analysis of NATO's control, command and communications surveillance systems during the Cold War. He specialized in radar surveillance.

Hughes, a captain at Kirtland Air Force Base, was 33 and single when he vanished, according to news reports from the time of his disappearance. He was last seen withdrawing more than $28,000 in Albuquerque in summer 1983 after returning from a two-week vacation in Europe.

He had just completed a stint in the Netherlands, where he worked with NATO officers on the Airborne Warning and Control electronic surveillance aircraft. He was supposed to be back in Albuquerque by August 1983.

An Office of Special Investigations spokeswoman told the Albuquerque Journal that there's no indication Hughes was involved with the Soviet Union or that any classified information was leaked.

It's unclear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Several other fugitives are on the Air Force's wanted list, including others who have been on the run since the 1980s for various reasons that stem from drug charges to security issues.

Last year, investigators caught a fugitive in Florida who had been living under another identity since 1972.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.