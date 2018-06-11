DA Finds Owasso Officers Justified In Fatal Shooting Of Veteran

The District Attorney for Craig, Mayes, and Rogers counties determined the two officers involved in the fatal shooting of a veteran were justified in their actions.

Officers Casey Lawson and Laura Lehner shot and killed Duane Preciado on March 21, 2018.

District Attorney Matthew Ballard said, "Officers Lehner and Lawson were faced with a subject armed with two firearms, who refused multiple commands to drop his weapons and instead pointed a semi-automatic pistol and AK-47 at the officers. The officers were compelled by Mr. Preciado's actions to respond with deadly force...Their action to fire at Mr. Preciado was appropriate and reasonably measured to address the threat posed by Mr. Preciado. As such, I find that the use of force by Officer Lehner and Officer Lawson was justified and appropriate under the law and facts and any charges the District Attorney's office against either officer are not warranted or allowed under the law."

The officers responded to the request of a welfare check on Preciado, who was suicidal at the time, according to police.

Officers said when they arrived, they tried to make contact with Preciado, but said he got irate, started screaming for them to get our of his house and threatened to shoot him.

Officers retreated from the home and took cover behind a truck parked in a neighboring driveway.

According to police, the officers both said they had heard a noise leading them to believe Preciado had racked a round into a rifle or a shotgun.

Body camera footage shows the officers didn't voluntarily engage until Preciado left the home.

In the footage, you can also hear Preciado screaming threats at the officers, threatening to kill them and saying he is "unstable," the report says.

The reports says Preciado starts shouting for the officers to "kill me."

It says the officers order him to drop the guns but, according to the officers, Preciado refused then raised his pistol and pointed it toward the officers.

